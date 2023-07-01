Say Goodbye To Cough With These Expert-Approved Tips

Sleeping with an elevated head can ease nighttime coughing.

According to the nutritionist, omega 3 can help in relieving cough.

Life these days is like a rollercoaster ride, zooming by in a blink of an eye! We're always racing against time, hardly leaving any room for ourselves. And guess what? In this daily marathon, we often end up getting sick! Now, there's this one illness that's sneaky and cunning, quietly causing havoc in our lives. Yes, you guessed it right, it's cough! Recently, we stumbled upon nutritionist Nmami Agarwal's Instagram. She was guiding us all in a video, talking about this wheezing cough, painful bouts, lung diseases, chronic cough, and asthma. And the lady had some wise advice to share. First up, Nmami warned us to steer clear of foods that are either too hot or too cold. Secondly, she had a little secret to spill Omega 3! Apparently, they can be found in flax seeds and fish. According to the nutritionist, omega 3 can help in relieving cough.

In the caption of this reel, Nmami Agarwal wrote, "This is not just the season of baarish, drives and bhutta, but also the season of persistent and recurring cough." She also explained dos and don'ts in a detailed manner in the text:

Avoid consuming extremely hot or cold foods and drinks like curd, chilled items, and steaming coffee or tea. They may seem comforting but can harm your immunity and make coughs worse. Stay away from those temperature extremes to protect your health. Boost your immunity with Omega fatty acids! These powerhouses are rich in antioxidants, fighting free radicals and supporting your health. Find them in dairy, flax seeds, walnuts, fish oil, and salmon. Add these superfoods to your diet and reap the benefits for a stronger immune system.

Take a look at Nmami Agarwal's post below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuBtzp7s3t6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Apart from Nmami Agarwal's advice, there are various other remedies to combat cough. Vaporub can provide relief when applied to the chest. Sleeping with an elevated head can ease nighttime coughing. Turmeric gargles have antibacterial properties that soothe the throat. Honey is known for its soothing effects, and ginger garlic concoctions can help ease cough symptoms. To read in detail, click here.

What are your thoughts on Nmami Agarwal's video? Do tell us in the comment section below.

