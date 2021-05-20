India on Monday removed convalescent plasma therapy from the country's clinical management guidelines for Covid-19 stating that it did not help in reducing the progression to severe Covid disease or death. But Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that it may still be used on the suggestion of doctors. But he also noted that “there is no sure-shot specific medicine meant only for treatment against Covid -19. Plasma therapy involves collecting plasma a blood component called plasma rich in virus-fighting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients and using it to create antibodies for those infected. Jain himself was administered