Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to a hospital in the national capital after he developed high fever and complained of difficulty in breathing. His samples have been collected for conducting COVID-19 test, the reports for which are expected to arrive later in the day. Jain has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGGSSH).

Jain informed about his health condition on Twitter. "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain tweeted on Tuesday.

A day before, the AAP leader had attended an all-party meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had gone into self-isolation at his home after he developed fever and sore throat. However, he had tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Delhi is the third worst-hit state in India with 42,829 COVID-19 cases and 1,400 fatalities till date.

Fever, breathing trouble could be warning signs of COVID-19

The COVID-19 infection may cause a wide range of symptoms. When someone is infected with the virus, it takes 5–6 days for symptoms to show up. Sometimes it can take up to 14 days. Fever, dry cough, and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, are common COVID-19 symptoms. Less common symptoms include aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, etc.

Difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, and loss of speech or movement are serious symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Why COVID-19 infection causes breathing trouble?

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, primarily infects the lungs in the affected individuals. The infection can cause inflammation in the lungs and lead to breathing problems.

The novel coronavirus virus can get in your body when it comes into contact with the mucous membranes that line your nose, mouth, and eyes. The virus then attacks a healthy cell and uses it to multiple. It can infect the upper or lower part of your respiratory tract.

As the virus infects your respiratory tract, your immune system fights back. The battle between your immune system and the virus cause swelling and inflammation in the lungs and airways. It can lead to the formation of pus, which is made up of excess fluid and dead cells (debris), in your lungs. This results in respiratory tract symptoms such as coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In some cases, the infection can reach alveoli, tiny air sacs in your lungs where oxygen goes into your blood and carbon dioxide comes out. A lung infection in which the alveoli are inflamed causes pneumonia.

Who are likely to develop breathing issues?

Adults age 65 or older, smokers, those who have diabetes, COPD, cardiovascular disease, or a compromised immune system are at higher risk of developing breathing issues after COVID-19 infection.

Persistent or worsening shortness of breath can lead to hypoxia, a condition in which tissues of the body are starved of oxygen. When your oxygen saturation levels drop below 90 percent, your brain may not get adequate oxygen. This can cause confusion, lethargy, and other mental disruptions. Further drop in the oxygen levels can cause damage to vital organs. In severe COVID-19 cases, mechanical ventilation is needed to help breathing.