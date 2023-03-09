Satish Kaushik Dies of a Heart Attack at 66, Anupam Kher Pens Emotional Tribute: 'A Sudden Full Stop'

Satish Kaushik Passes Away at 66

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 8. He suffered a heart attack.

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik breathed his last on 8th March (Wednesday). He was 66. According to the reports, the actor cum director died after suffering a heart attack in the NCR. Speaking to the media, Kaushik's friends and relatives said that he was visiting someone in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he suffered a heart attack in a car. His body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after the postmortem.

Actor Anupam Kher confirmed the news with his emotional tribute on social media. Kher wrote in his tribute, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

The sudden death of the most loved actor in Bollywood has left fans and the other actors of the industry in a 'state of loss'. Several artists recalled their memories with the actor and penned down emotional tributes for the actor's departed soul.

Tributes Pour In For Late Actor Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik has left the world leaving some amazing imprints in the Bollywood film industry. One of the most loved roles of Satish Kaushik was as 'Calendar' in Anil Kapoor-starrer Mr India. Take a look at some of the tributes that are pouring in on social media for the late actor.

Taking to Twitter, Actor Kangana Ranaut said, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," said the actor.

Madhur Bhaskar said Satish Kaushik will be missed immensely by the film fraternity.

