People breathed a big sigh of relief when COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out after a one wait for more than a year. But the hope of seeing the end of pandemic has been clouded by the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Studies have shown that some of the coronavirus strains are more contagious than the original strain that led to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few of the mutated variants appear to have the potential to escape the protection provided by the currently approved vaccines and that has researchers and medical professionals worried about a Covid-19 second wave. Already