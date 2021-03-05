People breathed a big sigh of relief when COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out after a one wait for more than a year. But the hope of seeing the end of pandemic has been clouded by the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus. Studies have shown that some of the coronavirus strains are more contagious than the original strain that led to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few of the mutated variants appear to have the potential to escape the protection provided by the currently approved vaccines, and that has researchers and medical professionals worried about a Covid-19 second wave. Also Read - SARS-CoV-2 evolved naturally and it’s far more widespread than previously believed

Already, several states in India are witnessing a resurge of COVID-19 cases amidst the nationwide vaccination drive. Maharashtra reported a massive surge in COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with nearly 10,000 people testing positive for the virus in a day – the highest single-day number since October 17 last year. Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are also witnessing a resurgence of coronavirus. Several Covid-19 clusters have been found in Karnataka, mostly in the capital city Bengaluru. Meanwhile, a study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is mutating at a faster rate in Bengaluru than in the rest of the country. The stuy findings have been published in the Journal of Proteome Research.

The study led by Professor Utpal Tatu, Department of Biochemistry, IISC found 27 mutations in the genomes of three isolates of SARS-CoV-2 with over 11 mutations per sample, which is more than both the national average (8.4) and the global average (7.3). The research team also found that the Bengaluru isolates are most closely related to the one from Bangladesh.

Mutations are not variants, they explained. Mutations occur due to a change in a nucleic acid base or amino acid molecule, they accumulate and eventually generate variants.

According to a study by Hyderabad’s CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, there are around 7,684 mutations of SARS-CoV-2 in India.

The IISC team also detected 13 different protein, including one which suppresses the hosts’ immune response. Called Orf9b, this protein had been predicted, but the IISc team provided the first evidence of its expression, a statement from the Institute said.

However, the Centre has dismissed any links between new mutations recently found in Maharashtra and the resurgence of cases in the state.

With inputs from PTI