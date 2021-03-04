A change in one amino acid on the spike protein of the virus allows COVID-19 virus to infect human cells.

At least four recent studies have supported the WHO theory about the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The WHO expert team, which completed its 28-day mission to Chinese Wuhan city last month, had concluded that the novel coronavirus likely originated in bats and then evolved naturally to infect humans, possibly through an unknown intermediary animal. Also Read - Origin of Covid-19: WHO expert says it’s ‘extremely unlikely' coronavirus escaped from Wuhan lab

In the new studies, researchers found coronaviruses closely related to the pandemic strain in bats and pangolins in Southeast Asia and Japan. This indicates that these pathogens are more widespread than previously believed and that there was ample opportunity for the virus to evolve, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Also Read - Coronaviruses related to Covid-19 virus may be circulating in bats across Asia: Study

A study led by Lin-Fa Wang of the University of Singapore found a close relative of with SARS-CoV-2 in horseshoe bats kept at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand. The genome of the isolated virus, named RacCS203, exhibit 91.5 per cent similarity with that of the Covid-19 virus, the researchers wrote in their report published in Nature Communications. RacCS203 was also found closely related to another coronavirus – called RmYN02 – found in bats in Yunnan, China that shared 93.6% similarity with SARS-CoV-2. Based on this finding, the researchers concluded that SARS-CoV-2-related coronaviruses may be circulating in bats across many parts of Asia, including Japan, China and Thailand. Also Read - Delhi health workers suffer mild reaction post COVID-19 vaccine: What you should expect

Another study suggested that a change in one amino acid — an organic compound to form proteins — on the spike protein of the virus can allow the virus to infect human cells, the report added.

These latest findings also support WHO expert team’s suggestion that there’s a need to look further afield for data and evidence in other countries, apart from China.

Origin of SARS-CoV-2: It’s still a mystery

The novel coronavirus that was first detected in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019 has so far killed more than 2.5 million people worldwide, but the source of the virus still remains a mystery.

The World Health Organization (WHO) formed an international team, comprising experts from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Britain, the US and Vietnam, to trace the origin of the novel coronavirus. The team spent nearly a month in China’s Wuhan city working with Chinese scientists to solve this mystery. They concluded their month-long research in early February and presented their initial findings at a press conference in China. While they are still unclear about the source of the virus, the team ruled out the controversial hypothesis that the virus escaped from a laboratory in China.

It is “extremely unlikely” that the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, said Professor Dominic Dwyer from University of Sydney, who was a member of the WHO team.

The virus probably crossed over to humans from bats, via an as-yet-unknown intermediary animal but not necessarily at a wet market in Wuhan, he wrote in an article published on The Conversation.

The experts didn’t find any indication that the virus was circulating in Wuhan even before the first official cases were recorded there in December 2019. They hinted at the possibility of “cold chain” transmission through the trade of frozen food products, suggesting need to shift focus to those supply chains to the Huanan Seafood Market.

With inputs from agencies