The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic as the virus continues to spread across the world. More than 124,000 people in at least 114 countries have been infected with COVID-19 so far. Amidst all this the best you can do is to take necessary precautions and boost your immunity. If you haven’t already started strengthening your immune system, then it is high time you started. Recently, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an Instagram story telling her fans about the importance of Haldi doodh (Turmeric Milk). She wrote, “Haldi Doodh for better immunity. #stayhome #staysafe.”

Just like Sara, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija also stressed on the importance of turmeric as an immunity booster. Pooja shared a video on Instagram where she was talking about the importance of boosting resistance with different nutrients.

We’ve enlisted some of the important nutrients which are very necessary for your defense system. Take a look

Vitamin C

It is no news that vitamin C is considered the best to boost immune system. But did you know you can get it from much more than just citrus fruits? Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and kale, bell peppers, brussels sprouts, strawberries and papaya are also excellent sources of vitamin C.

Vitamin E

Like vitamin C, vitamin E can be a powerful antioxidant which can help your body to fight with infection. Almonds, peanuts, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, spinach and broccoli are all high in vitamin E.

Vitamin A

Foods that are high in colorful compounds include carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, cantaloupe and squash. They are all great options for vitamin A nutrient. The body turns these compounds into vitamin A, and they have an antioxidant effect to help strengthen the immune system against infection.

Vitamin D

You can increase your intake through foods such as fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines) and fortified foods such as milk, orange juice and cereals. These foods are rich in vitamin D. However, if you are vitamin D deficient, then talk to your doctor about supplements.

Zinc

You can find zinc in oysters, crab, lean meats and poultry, baked beans, yogurt and chickpeas. Zinc helps in controlling inflammation in your body.