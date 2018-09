Are you planning to attend your friend’s marriage and worried due to that annoying pimple which refuses to go? Are those dark circles and wrinkles robbing your peace? Don’t stress, you can easily get rid of all your skin woes with this mighty sandalwood.

Along with a good night’s sleep and healthy lifestyle, you will have to try this magical sandalwood which will help you to keep all your skin problems at bay. So, read on to know more about its skin benefits.

• It can help you to get rid of the tan: Sun’s UV rays can damage your skin. So, it is essential to protect yourself from it. Sandalwood is a coolant and can soothe your irritated skin by reducing the inflammation of the skin. So, you can mix sandalwood powder, cucumber juice and some curd and apply it on the affected area and wash it off after some time.

• It can help you to deal with your wounds: Sandalwood oil is anti-inflammatory in nature and can treat insect bites. So, just apply some oil on the affected area and you will notice the difference.

• It can help you to get rid of acne and pimples: You may get acne and pimples due to the exposure to dirt and dust. But, now you can easily bid adieu to your embarrassing acne and pimples by applying sandalwood powder. Yes, you have heard it right! Mix some sandalwood powder with milk and apply it on the affected area. Ta da, look your stubborn acne and pimples have vanished.

• It will help you to get rid of your dark spots: Sandalwood is antibacterial in nature and can treat those dark spots. Now, you will be able to flaunt a flawless skin. So, take some sandalwood powder and coconut oil and massage it on the affected area.