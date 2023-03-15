Sameer Khakhar Passed Away: Farzi's 'Illyas' Dies Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Famous actor Sameer Khakhar died at the age of 71, had quite a difficulty in breathing.

Sameer Khakhar Death News: After the demise of Bollywood veteran actor Satish Kaushik, now actor Sameer Khakhar has said goodbye to this world. According to media reports, Sameer Khakhar's death was due to shortness of breath and multiple organ failure. On the last day, he started having more difficulty breathing, after which he was admitted to MM Hospital in Borivali, where he took his last breath. Ganesh Khakhar, brother of Sameer Khakhar, has confirmed the death of the actor to several media channels.

Sameer Died Due To Multiple Organ Failure

Although according to media reports, Sameer Khakhar has not been keeping well for the last several days. On the afternoon of March 14, he had a lot of difficulty in breathing, so he was admitted to the hospital and later shifted to ICU due to health deterioration.

Sameer Khakhar's Last Web Series

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passes away, confirms his brother Ganesh Khakhar. "He experienced some respiratory issues yesterday morning, we called the doctor & he told us to get him admitted. We took him to hospital & he was admitted to ICU. He then had multiple organ failures https://t.co/xfZpMdwZiwpic.twitter.com/l41ZiDaxzv ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Sameer was last seen in Shahid Kapoor's web series 'Farzi'. Sameer has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in serials like 'Manoranjan', 'And Circus'. Sameer Khakhar made a place in people's hearts by showing the magic of his performance in many TV serials and films.

Sameer Khakhar Was Settled In America

Sameer Khakhar's tv shows were popular, especially playing the character of 'Khopdi' in Doordarshan's 'Nukkad' in the 80s made him famous. After being a part of the film world for many years, Sameer took a break, left Bombay, and settled in America. Sameer Khakhar gave his last movie to the acting world 38 years ago.

Sameer Began His Career In 1987

Viewers are saddened by the news of Sameer Khakhar's demise at 71. He started his career with the 1987 film Jawab Hum Denge. He has also entertained the audience with his excellent acting in films like Mera Shikar, Shahenshah, Guru and Nafrat Ki Aandhi. He also worked in films like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jai Ho', and 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi'.

You may like to read