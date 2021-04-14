Amid a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter the Samajwadi Party chief informed everyone about his health condition and advised all those who had come into contact with him in recent days to get themselves tested.. Check out his tweet: अभी-अभी मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मैंने अपने आपको सबसे अलग कर लिया है व घर पर ही उपचार शुरू हो गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं उन सबसे विनम्र आग्रह है कि वो भी जाँच करा