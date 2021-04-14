Amid a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the Samajwadi Party chief informed everyone about his health condition and advised all those who had come into contact with him in recent days, to get themselves tested.. Check out his tweet: Also Read - What Led to The Drastic Decline in UK’s COVID-19 Cases? PM Boris Johnson Says Lockdown

Akhilesh Yadav also said that he had isolated himself at home and taking treatment as per prescribed protocol. Akhilesh had recently visited Haridwar where he met a number of saints and seers. Some of the saints, including Mahant Narendra Giri, later tested positive for Covid. On Tuesday, Akhilesh got himself tested for Covid-19 and the report which came on Wednesday showed that he is positive for the virus.

COVID-19: India Reports Highest Daily Spike With 1,84,372 New Cases

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with 1,84,372 infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 per cent.

Coronavirus Surge In Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where COVID-19 has spread at an alarming rate in the last two or three weeks saying if the situation is not handled carefully and cautiously it may lead to a complete collapse of the public health system.

The high court, which favored restriction on public gatherings to 50 persons, also asked authorities to give priority to public health over elections (panchayat). “We understand that complete lockdown for weeks together may not be feasible but looking to the current surge of the pandemic, we direct the government to look into the viability of complete lockdown in those districts where spread has increased alarmingly, for at least two weeks or three weeks and at least immediately all public gatherings must be restricted to 50 persons,” a bench comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar said. Districts like Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gorakhpur have been badly hit by Covid infection.