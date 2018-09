Know how salsa can help you to stay fit. Image Source: Facebook/ @ I Love to SALSA

Salsa dancing’s characteristics are fast beats, quick steps and so on. You know that dancing can help you to improve your focus, hand-eye-coordination and so on. But, do you know that doing salsa can help you to lower your cholesterol? Don’t believe us? Just read on to know more. It can be helpful for your bones and joints: You will be able to prevent arthritis and keep your joints lubricated if you dance. So, just take up salsa and just get going. It can help you to build stronger bones and reduce injuries.

You will be able to prevent arthritis and keep your joints lubricated if you dance. So, just take up salsa and just get going. It can help you to build stronger bones and reduce injuries. It can help you shed those excess kilos: Dance is a great activity to lose weight. If you are bored of your regular gym routine and looking out for some change then do opt for salsa. You will learn a new dance form and also lose weight. According to a study, dance can help you to burn 5 to 10 calories per minute. So, even a half hour session of this magnificent dance form will help you to look slim and sexy! So, just start doing salsa right away and you can thank us later!

Dance is a great activity to lose weight. If you are bored of your regular gym routine and looking out for some change then do opt for salsa. You will learn a new dance form and also lose weight. According to a study, dance can help you to burn 5 to 10 calories per minute. So, even a half hour session of this magnificent dance form will help you to look slim and sexy! So, just start doing salsa right away and you can thank us later! It can help you to manage your cholesterol level: According to research, dancing helps in lipid control, which increases HDL (good cholesterol) and decreases LDL (bad cholesterol. Furthermore, if you are a diabetic it will help you to control your blood sugar level. Don’t forget to shake your leg!

According to research, dancing helps in lipid control, which increases HDL (good cholesterol) and decreases LDL (bad cholesterol. Furthermore, if you are a diabetic it will help you to control your blood sugar level. Don’t forget to shake your leg! It can help you to enhance your memory: Do you tend to forget things? Do you forget to prep up for your important meeting? Or did you promise your wife to take her out for the dinner and didn’t show up? Then, don’t worry, just take out some time from your busy schedule and do salsa. It is fun and can help you to improve your memory as you have to recall the steps and get accustomed to the dance pattern. Hence, you will be able to keep your mind young and sharp.