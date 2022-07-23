Salmonella Outbreak In The US Linked To Keeping Small Turtles As Pets

Pet turtles can carry Salmonella bacteria in the droppings. Seek medical help right away if you develop any of these symptoms.

Several states across the United States are battling with the outbreak of salmonella infections amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), so far, 15 cases of salmonella (mostly children) have been reported from 11 states, resulting in five hospitalizations. Luckily, no deaths have been reported thus far. In its latest investigation update released on Thursday, the CDC has linked the multistate salmonella outbreak to small turtles purchased online.

Considered a common bacterial disease, salmonella infection or salmonellosis typically affects the intestinal tract. Salmonella bacteria, which typically live in the intestines of people and animals, are shed through feces. Most often humans become infected with salmonella bacteria via contaminated food or water. According to the Mayo Clinic, pets may carry the bacteria on their feathers, fur or skin or in their feces, which can be transmitted to their owners.

Small turtles are making people sick

The CDC said that the same strain of Salmonella responsible for this outbreak was also found on small turtles (shells less than 4 inches long) sold in an online store. Many people in this outbreak also reported buying small turtles online.

TRENDING NOW

Although there a federal law banning the sale and distribution of small turtles as pets, they are still sold illegally online and at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands, the CDC pointed put.

The healthy agency cautioned that pet turtles can carry Salmonella bacteria in the droppings, which can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and areas where they live and roam.

The CDC stated, "You can get sick from touching your turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs."

You may like to read

Watch out for severe Salmonella symptoms

Common symptoms of Salmonella infections include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, vomiting, headache, and dehydration. You may experience these symptoms 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the germ. While most people require no treatment and recover within a week, some may get severely ill requiring hospitalization.

The CDC asked people to seek medical help right away if they develop any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Fever higher than 102 F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days

Bloody diarrhea

Severe vomiting

Dehydration (signs of which include not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, dizziness)

There may be many more unreported cases

The CDC also stated the actual number of people with Salmonella infections may be higher than the number reported, and more states may be affected, as people who recover without medical care are not tested.

People are advised to only buy pet turtles with shells longer than 4 inches and always wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching the pets or the area where they live. Avoid kissing or snuggling your turtle, the CDC added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES