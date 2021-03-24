The Indian government started the vaccination drive on January 16 to inoculate people against Covid-19. While it the first phase of the vaccine covered only healthcare officials and front liners the second phase was administered to people over the age of 65 and over 45 with comorbidities. Many people including known name got vaccinated including many Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The actor on Wednesday evening shared a tweet to inform his fans that he got the first shot of coronavirus vaccine today. It was after Salman Khan