The Indian government started the vaccination drive on January 16 to inoculate people against Covid-19. While it the first phase of the vaccine covered only healthcare officials and front liners, the second phase was administered to people over the age of 65 and over 45 with comorbidities. Many people, including known name got vaccinated, including many Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The actor, on Wednesday evening, shared a tweet to inform his fans that he got the first shot of coronavirus vaccine today. It was after Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital that fans got curious about his health. Khan took to twitter to announce that he got the first dose of vaccine. He wrote, "Took my first dose of vaccine today…."

Salman Khan Suffers From This Disease

Salman Khan admitted that he was suffering from a facial nerve disorder called trigeminal neuralgia, which is believed to be one of the most painful afflictions kno=wn to medical practice. The actor revealed while launching a song from his film 'Tubelight' in Dubai that he suffers from this disease. "I was suffering from this nerve problem called trigeminal neuralgia. So, I couldn't talk. Had to talk like that (speaking with his mouth slightly closed) and a huge amount of pain," the 52-year-old actor was quoted as saying in a video posted on YouTube by Gulf News.

Other Actors Who Got Vaccinated

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated. He also shared a tweet that read, “Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!”

Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Satish Shah, Johny Lever and Rakesh Roshan had also received Covid-19 vaccine.