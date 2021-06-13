With extended delays and shortages testing for SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – has been a key stumbling point in the fight against the pandemic. Several tests have been developed to detect the coronavirus using a variety of assays. While some are treated as superior to others and a few delivers accurate results. The most common methods of testing are the ‘stick in the nose’ and throat swab tests but researchers have found that saliva testing might be more effective. While previous studies had found that nose-throat swab tests are more accurate in detecting positive coronavirus infection a