Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Father In ICU, To Undergo Surgery Today, Health Bulletin At 11AM | Key Highlights

Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. This news worried the fans of the Khan family. Later, it was reported that he is now stable and under observation. And according to the latest development, the veteran screenwriter has undergone surgery and has been put on ventilator support. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates about Salim Khan's health.
