Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Father To Be Removed From Ventilator Today, Suffered Brain Hemorrhage

Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Doctor attending the veteran scriptwriter and Bollywood actor Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, has revealed that Salim Khan underwent the Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure and not a surgery.

Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, February 17. According to the latest reports, Salim Khan suffered a milk brain hemorrhage after his blood pressure shot up. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is currently overseeing his treatment, confirmed that Salim Khan was shifed to the ICU and that a specialised team of doctors attended to him. Following the news of his hospitalisation, several members of the Khan family were seen arriving at the hospital. Salim Khan recently turned 90. Stay tuned with us for all the latest news and health updates of Salim Khan.

