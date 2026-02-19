Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, February 17. According to the latest reports, Salim Khan suffered a milk brain hemorrhage after his blood pressure shot up. Dr Jalil Parkar, who is currently overseeing his treatment, confirmed that Salim Khan was shifed to the ICU and that a specialised team of doctors attended to him. Following the news of his hospitalisation, several members of the Khan family were seen arriving at the hospital. Salim Khan recently turned 90. Stay tuned with us for all the latest news and health updates of Salim Khan.
