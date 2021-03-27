Legendary cricketer and former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar have tested positive for Covid-19. The world's highest run-getter in Test cricket and ODI cricket shared the information on his Twitter handle on Saturday. I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay said Tendulkar. However I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor the batting maestro added. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are