Legendary cricketer and former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar have tested positive for Covid-19. The world's highest run-getter in Test cricket and ODI cricket shared the information on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," said Tendulkar. "However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctor," the batting maestro added. "I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he concluded.

Tendulkar scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format. The 47-year-old is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket.

He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.

India saw 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910. Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent. The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months.

A total of 1,61,240 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,907 from Maharashtra, 12,650 from Tamil Nadu, 12,484 from Karnataka, 10,987 from Delhi, 10,320 from West Bengal, 8,779 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,203 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,576 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.