Russia, which has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the world, is apparently running ahead of other countries in the global COVID-19 vaccine race. A few days ago, Russia’s Sechenov University announced that it had successfully completed clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Now, the country is set to start human trials of its second COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 14,35,453 as death toll reaches 32,771

According to a media report, the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has been granted permission to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine against coronavirus. Russian healthcare watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has announced that the vaccine will be administered to the first volunteers on July 27 as part of the clinical trial protocol, Sputnik News reported. Also Read - 21 existing drugs that could treat COVID-19

Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready for the final trial

Earlier Russia had claimed to be the first nation to complete human trials for the COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking to a news agency, Alexander Lukashev, the director of Sechenov’s Institute of Medical Parasitology, Tropical and Vector-Borne Diseases, had described the results as ‘positive’. Also Read - Fever not a predominant symptom of COVID-19 infection: AIIMS Study

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry earlier confirmed that the volunteers given the COVID-19 vaccine in the first and second trials were developing immunity to the coronavirus. The volunteers were discharged on July 15 and July 20.

Chief researcher Elena Smolyarchuk had also told Russian news agency TASS that the first trials have proved the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Smolyarchuk suggested that the vaccine may be released soon, but didn’t say when it would enter the commercial production stage.

But the country’s health minister Mikhail Murashko hinted that the vaccine will be available to the general public before it clears the last phase of clinical trials – as per a media report.

That vaccine will start phase 3 trials in thousands of people on Aug. 3 in Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Russia aims to make 30 million doses of its first Covid-19 vaccine domestically in 2020, and 170 million abroad. Five countries have already expressed interest in producing the vaccine and others willing to produce it, another report stated quoting Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

COVID-19 kills over 13,000 people in Russia

The total number of coronavirus cases in Russia has rose to 812,485, and as many as 13,269 people have died due to the disease in the country, according to the latest WHO data. Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 15,785,641 including 640,016 deaths. Currently, the three worst countries are the US (4,009,808 confirmed cases, 143,663 deaths), Brazil (2,343,366 confirmed cases and 85,238 deaths) and India (1,435,453 confirmed cases and 32,063 deaths).

