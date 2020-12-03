Russia has so far approved two COVID-19 vaccines, namely Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to officially register a coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V. Russia was also one of the first countries to submit an application to the World Health Organization (WHO) for prequalification of Covid-19 vaccine. It is now ready to set another record – the first country to begin mass Covid-19 vaccinations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly instructed the government to begin large-scale vaccinations against the coronavirus next week. High-risk groups, including medical workers and teachers, will be the first to get shots, Putin said at an online meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other senior officials, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Russia is aiming to produce two million vaccine doses in the coming days, according to the report.

Quoting Golikova, the report further said that all the preparations for vaccination would be completed this week and that inoculation would be voluntary and free of charge.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last week that vaccinations for Russian troops have already started with plans to cover 80,000 soldiers by the end of the year, and 400,000 servicemen more will be the shots.

Russia has so far approved two COVID-19 vaccines, namely Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. A third one is also scheduled to have its clinical trials completed by the end of 2020. EpiVacCorona is developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Russia.

Sputnik V – the world’s first registered vaccine

Russia awarded regulatory approval to Sputnik V, the vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute, in August, becoming the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine for use.

In October, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) submitted applications for accelerated registration under emergency use listing (EUL) and prequalification of its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 to the WHO.

Sputnik V has two serotypes of a human adenovirus with an S-antigen of the Sars-Cov 2 to trigger an immune response in the body.

Last month, Russia announced that Sputnik V is 95% effective and will be charged less than rival vaccines. The two-shot vaccine will be less than $20 per person for international markets with each shot costing less than $10, said Russian sovereign wealth fund.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for Sputnik V in India on Tuesday.

Italy unveils national Covid-19 vaccination plan

Meanwhile, Italy has also unveiled its national Covid-19 vaccination plan. As many as 202 million vaccine doses will be distributed to some 40 million people in the first quarter of 2021, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said while unveiling the plan before the parliament on Wednesday.

Speranza said that the vaccine would be free and voluntary, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also informed the parliament that the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Italy between January 23 and January 26, and “will be stored in 300 points within public hospitals”.

The vaccination campaign will start with health care workers and staff, and residents in nursing homes, before moving to other vulnerable groups such as the elders and workers employed in essential sectors.

With inputs from IANS