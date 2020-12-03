In August Russia became the first country in the world to officially register a coronavirus vaccine named Sputnik V. Russia was also one of the first countries to submit an application to the World Health Organization (WHO) for prequalification of Covid-19 vaccine. It is now ready to set another record – the first country to begin mass Covid-19 vaccinations. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly instructed the government to begin large-scale vaccinations against the coronavirus next week. High-risk groups including medical workers and teachers will be the first to get shots Putin said at an online meeting with Deputy Prime