Researchers worldwide are racing against time to find a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 the virus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic. A few vaccine candidates are expected to be released by the end of 2020 or early 2021. Russia is one of the leading countries in the race in fact the first country to give regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine. Sputnik V – a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute in Moscow – was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11. However the move drew criticism from some quarters in the scientific community with experts raising concern