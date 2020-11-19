The Delhi government on Thursday decided to impose Rs 2000 fine for not wearing face masks in public areas a four-fold increase from the earlier fine. Earlier violators were fined Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference held after an all-party meet at Delhi secretariat over issue to control the pandemic. Kejriwal said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also gave his nod for imposing a stiff Rs 2000 fine against those moving without masks publicly. Four-fold increase in fine I met the Delhi LG earlier