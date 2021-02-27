The third phase of vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic will begin from March 1 and will cover 27 crore of people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10000 government and over 20000 private vaccination centres. While people will be vaccinated free of cost at the government hospitals those taking the shots at private hospitals will have to pay. The private facilities will be able to collect a service charge of up to Rs 100 from the beneficiaries to meet the operational expenses they will be incurring during the vaccination drive against COVID-19.