The third phase of vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic will begin from March 1 and will cover 27 crore of people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. While people will be vaccinated free of cost at the government hospitals, those taking the shots at private hospitals will have to pay. The private facilities will be able to collect a “service charge” of up to Rs 100 from the beneficiaries to meet the operational expenses they will be incurring during the vaccination drive against COVID-19. This will be in addition to the cost of the vaccines, government sources told IANS on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday evening after taking inputs from the major private healthcare brands. Whatever the cost the vaccine provided to them may be, private facilities will have a band of Rs 100 to cover the operational cost of the vaccines like includes syringes, needles, manpower etc. But the government has clarified that these private centres will not be allowed to charge more than Rs 100 (plus cost of the dose) from the beneficiaries. Also Read - US panel endorses single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for EUA: FDA says it’s safe

Private centres will get the vaccines from the government at below Rs 600

The vaccines will be provided to the private vaccination centres by the government itself. The private hospitals can also avail vaccines from public hospitals that have cold storage facilities. Meanwhile, the sources said that deliberations regarding fixing the cost on which the government would provide vaccines to the private healthcare facilities are still on. “It will be decided shortly. The stakeholders will be informed may be by tonight or by the morning,” the sources added. While there is no official word from the government yet, officials said that the rate is being fixed at a reasonable price. Word is going around that a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to cost below Rs 600. Also Read - 'Coronil is evidence based medicine': Ramdev's Patanjali issues fact check response to IMA

Covaxin may be more expensive than Covishield

The sources also said that one challenge the government is facing is coming to an even price for both the approved COVID-19 vaccines being used in the vaccination drive. This is because Covaxin costs a bit higher, while Covishield is cheaper and more widely available than the former. The government is bothered by the possibility that one vaccine being at a higher price may discourage the beneficiaries from taking it. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine for above 45: How to register and who is eligible? Everything answered

You cannot choose which vaccine you want to take

The beneficiaries will not have a choice over the vaccines. One thing that is clear is that you will not have a say in which COVID-19 vaccine you get. You have to take whatever is available at the centre.

Approval will be given to private centres after they prove intent

Gajendra Pal Singh, member of the expert committee on vaccine administration, said, “The private facilities will have to show their intent first. After the approval, they will be able to receive vaccine doses,” he said. Beneficiaries can choose which centre they wish to go to for vaccination in their respective city.

Mandatory pre-requisites for the private healthcare facilities

The Centre has formed four mandatory pre-requisites for the private healthcare facilities willing to start vaccination centres.

They must have adequate space for the vaccination process, as detailed in the comprehensive SOPs issued by the Ministry

They must have basic cold chain equipments for storing the vaccine vials

They must have their own team of vaccinators and staff

They must have adequate facility for management of any AEFI cases

3 registration mode for beneficiaries

The beneficiaries will get three modes for registering for the vaccination drive:

Advance self-registration through CoWIN 2.0 or Aarogya Setu

Walk-in registration at vaccination sites

Facilitated vaccination where the state/UT government will reach out to the beneficiaries through ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs), as per the information released by the government.

CoWIN registration benefits

Registration by CoWIN or Aarogya Setu will show the beneficiaries government and private hospitals serving as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) with date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

(With inputs from IANS)