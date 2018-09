Researchers found that people with rosacea may be at increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia later in their life © Shutterstock

Ever noticed how your face turns red when you are blushing out of embarrassment? Well, a constant red face – in a skin condition called Rosacea – might be a signal to Alzheimer’s Disease later in life.

In a study published in Annals of Neurology, it has been found that people with rosacea may be at increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia later in their life.

After studying medical records of 5.5 million people, the research team concluded that people diagnosed with rosacea—a skin disease that cause red, pus-filled bumps — were at 7 per cent higher risk of developing dementia and 25 percent more likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease than those without this skin condition.

The researchers said that there are high chances that a common connection is there between these two unconnected conditions.

“Inflammation and antimicrobial peptides—proteins vital to your immune response—are often found in people with rosacea. Both have also been linked dementia and Alzheimer’s disease as well,” said study author Alexander Egeberg, M.D., Ph.D in the paper.

The team said that more research was needed to check if treating the skin condition at the young age could help protect the brain against dementia in the later stages of life.

There are a few rosacea treatments, like the antibiotic tetracycline, which have been found to suppress beta-amyloid and tau protein—the proteins which contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. If you are noticing this condition on your face, then you might want to see your doctor and get the treatment done at the earliest.

While it’s still not clear whether treating the problems can reduce the risk of dementia, letting rosacea untreated can worsen the situation for you.