New York and New Jersey have fallen prey to a sudden measles outbreak. 77 confirmed measles cases were confirmed on the 23rd November 2018 and another 7 prospective cases are under watch.

The outbreak is continuously swelling in the city. To keep the infection from transmitting to their commuters, New Jersey state officials have shut their Toms River motor development office for now.

After 1991’s outbreak with 2306 confirmed measles cases, this has become the biggest outbreak in decades.

1994 marked the beginning of the children vaccination program, said Kate Fowlie at the Centers for Disease Control.

91.1 per cent of children aged 19-35 months were nationally covered by the MMR vaccine. However, vaccine coverage rates may vary considerably at the country or lower level, she added.

This deadly disease is highly contagious and can be fatal especially for babies and young children as can lead to pneumonia, brain damage, deafness and death.

According to the Rockland outbursts, health officials say people born before 1957 are also at-risk despite being fully vaccinated.

The public outbreak can prove to be a costly affair to contain. According to a previous study, 2013 measles outbreak that hit Orthodox Jewish communities in Williamsburg and Borough Park, cost the city approximately $400,000.