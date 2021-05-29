As India continues to combat the perilous second wave of coronavirus, scientists continue to come up with possible treatments in an effort to eradicate the disease. An antibody cocktail was prepared to help neutralize the coronavirus. And it was recently announced that the Antibody Cocktail — ‘Casirivimab and Imdevimab’ for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients – was recently launched in India. With the availability of the antibody cocktail for the treatment of Covid-19 in India earlier this week, private institutions in the national capital have begun to provide the medication to patients. Also Read - Contraceptive use and fertility: Empowering women to reproduce at their convenience

65 Year Old Man Administered With Covid Antibody Cocktail

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said on Friday that Roche India’s antibody cocktail provided by Cipla is now available for administration to patients with mild to moderate coronavirus infection. According to several media reports a 65-year-old man at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo hospital on Thursday. According to media reports, the ‘antibody cocktail’ developed to treat Covid-19 shows promising results. He was the first person with a high Covid-19 risk to receive the therapy at the hospital. Also Read - After Black, White and Yellow Fungus, Aspergillosis Infection Cases Reported In India Post Covid Recovery

The same antibody cocktail was administered to former US President Donald Trump last year after he contracted the disease. In India, the cocktail is priced at 59,750 per dose. Fortis Escorts Heart Institute also announced that they will begin the treatment on Thursday. Also Read - Covid-19: Is IVF Treatment A Safe Option Amid The Pandemic?

About The Antibody Cocktail

The antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab), according to Cipla, is a medical product that can be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and paediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2. It is believed to also work with people who are at a high risk of developing a severe form of the disease but do not require oxygen. As per the company, “It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70% and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days.”