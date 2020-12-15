A study has reported that risk of catching the novel coronavirus from a family member is as low as 16.6 per cent. Read on to know more.

As people continue to fight the deadly microscopic villain, coronavirus, there seems no stopping in its surge. With the increasing number of cases surfacing in the country, people are deeply concerned and living with the fear of getting infected. Due to the pandemic, people are even thinking about how safe it is to stay with their families without contracting Covid-19. Also Read - This smart ring can tell you're developing COVID-19 even before symptoms manifest

Risk Of Catching Coronavirus From A Family Member Is Low

The news that the risk of catching the novel coronavirus from a family member is as low as 16.6 per cent comes as a relief for many. For the study, published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers analyzed 54 relevant studies with more than 77,000 participants reporting household secondary transmission of coronavirus. Also Read - Covid-19 started circulating in Italy months before 1st case was reported

The researchers also found that if the person infected did not show symptoms like cough, fever and shortness of breath, they transmission of the disease was as low as 0.7 per cent. However, the rate was higher when the person with Covid-19 showed these symptoms. Also Read - Dangerous mutation of COVID-19 virus: Britain on high alert as 'new variant' of coronavirus identified

Adults are 28.3 per cent more likely to contract the disease than children. More than 1 in 3 people (37.8%) spread the virus to their husbands and wives.

It was reported that this transmission rate is 17.8 per cent higher as compared to other family contacts, including children, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Experts recommended practising all precautionary measures to avoid the contraction of the disease.

What To Do If Your Family Member Tests Coronavirus Positive?

Here are the protective measures that may work when a family member gets infected, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Start practising social distancing immediately

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid sharing the same washroom, towels, bedding, etc.

In case you share any personal household items, disinfect them immediately

The person infected should drink lots of fluids to stay hydrated

Stay quarantined until you have had no fever for at least 72 hours, without the use of medicine and symptoms have disappeared

Get tested twice after the symptoms disappear to be sure

Monitor the symptoms and know the warning signs

Warning Signs Of Coronavirus

Covid-19 can affect different people in different ways, meaning your symptoms might not be the same as someone else you know who is infected.

Most common symptoms

Fever

Dry Cough

Tiredness

Less common symptoms

Aches

Diarrhoea

Sore throat

Conjunctivitis

Loss of taste and smell

Skin rash

Discolouration of toes and fingers

Serious symptoms

Shortness of breath

Pain in the chest

Loss of speech

Difficulty in movement

If you notice any of the symptoms mentioned above, you should seek immediate help to avoid complications.