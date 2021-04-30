The COVID-19 pandemic poses unprecedented challenges to science and the health sector. While in some people with a SARS-CoV-2 infection the disease is hardly noticeable in others it is much more severe and sometimes fatal. So far knowledge about the course of a COVID-19 disease is still quite meager. COVID-19 infection is dangerous for people with underlying health condition. And diabetes has increasingly emerged as one of the risk factors determining the severity of the disease. People with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing a severe course of COVID-19 compared to people without diabetes. But one question that