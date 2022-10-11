Rising Corona Cases In China: 2 Dangerous Variants Of Omicron Surfaced

Omicron's new variant creates an atmosphere of fear in China! For example, 1939 cases of covid were reported in China on 9 October. At the same time, 34 cases have been registered in Shanghai in the last three months.

In the previous two months, there has been an increased jump in the cases of covid in China. Meanwhile, before the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the government has also started taking steps to control covid. Let us inform you that 1939 cases of covid were reported in China on October 9. At the same time, 34 cases have been registered in Shanghai in the last three months. The reason behind these increasing cases is coming to the fore of new variants of Omicron.

Lockdown And Strict Rules

Many lockdowns and strict rules have been implemented in China, the largest country in Asia. Many such social media posts and videos have gone viral, in which people can be seen facing difficulties. It shows how the authorities are proving unsuccessful in controlling the situation.

Mongolia Becomes A Stronghold Of Active Cases

Thousands of BF.7 have been reported in Mongolia since October 1, due to which the city has become an epicentre of active covid cases. Xinjiang has also decided to stop its citizens from crossing the border. This includes plumbers, electricians and even more people who cook.

Effects Of Omicron

Amidst the increasing cases of covid, there is a fear of taking strict steps among the people. Many residential buildings have already been closed. The supply of food items is also being affected by the lockdown in many places in Shanghai.

Chaos Before National Conference

The National Conference of the Congress Party will be held in Beijing, where 14 cases have been reported monthly. Strict quarantine rules have been implemented in the capital, and the returning passengers have been asked to test. It is claimed that the pressure is increasing in the city to stop covid.

