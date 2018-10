Doctors have shown major concern about rising rates of maternal death and disability after Caesarean-section deliveries compared to vaginal birth. According to doctors, this procedure injures the womb, thereby causing bleeding and ectopic pregnancies. The doctors also pointed out that Caesarean-section has increased by leaps and bounds in the last two decades, highlighted a recent media report.

The experts say that millions of women put their babies and themselves at unnecessary risk by undergoing C-sections at rates that have virtually nothing to do with evidence-based medicine, stated the media report.

According to data available, in 2015, 29.7 million C-sections were performed by the doctors across the world, which accounted for 21% of all births. In 2000 around 16 million C-section deliveries were conducted world-wide which accounted for 12% of all births, according to the research that appeared in the Lancet. According to doctors, C-section delivery may be a necessity 10 to 15% of the time. However, there are adequate cases of several women unnecessarily going for C-section.

The same research revealed that rates of C-section use often vary depending on the economic status. It has been found that in at least 15 countries, more than 40% C-section births are conducted on wealthier women in private hospitals.