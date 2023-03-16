Rishabh Pant Health Update: Indian Cricketer Recovering With Water Therapy

Rishabh pant health news: Rishabh Pant shared a video of walking underwater, and bruises are visible on his back.

Rishabh Pant Health Condition: India's dashing wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has shared a video on social media and informed his fans about his health. Pant is currently recovering at his home. After being a road accident victim, Rishabh Pant returned home after undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. In the video posted on social media, Rishabh Pant is seen doing water therapy, i.e. walking in the swimming pool.

Pant Is Grateful For Everything

He wrote in the caption of this video, "Being grateful for the little things, the big things and everything else in between." Pant recently thanked fans for their support and wishes for his speedy recovery. Unfortunately, due to the car accident, Pant missed the ongoing Test series against Australia and the upcoming IPL 2023.

Pant Strolling With A Stick

Rishabh Pant shared a video through a post on his official Instagram handle. In this video, he is doing water therapy, i.e. strolling with a stick in the swimming pool. In addition, Pant has shared this video of his walking for the first time after the road accident. The burn marks are also clearly visible on his back.

Pant Is Recovering Faster

In one of his posts, he said he is ready for the challenges ahead. Pant commented, "I am considerably better now and recovering with improvements. So, hopefully, by God's grace and the medical team's support, I will be fully fit soon."

Summary

Rishabh Pant was going from Delhi to his home near Roorkee on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, and his Mercedes car met with an accident near Mohammad Pur Jat in Mangalore. He suffered many injuries in this accident. Now his treatment is going on at Max Hospital in Dehradun. The cricket world was shocked to hear the news of Rishabh Pant's accident. However, cricketers and former cricketers from all over the world have wished him a speedy recovery.

