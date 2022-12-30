Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Indian Cricketer Suffers Severe Injuries, Doctor Says 'Lucky To Survive'

Updates: Rishabh Pant was reportedly on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when he lost control of his car and hit the divider.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered severe multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, early on Friday. The video of the accident is making rounds on the internet. According to the reports, the accident took place while Pant was driving home from Delhi to Roorkee at Narsan, Haridwar district, about 90kms from Dehradun.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

After the accident, Pant was admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee. However, later he was shifted to a Dehradun hospital. According to the doctors, he has suffered severe injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle. Talking to the media, Max Hospital, Dehradun, Dr. Ashish Yagnik said that the cricketer's health situation is under control, and he is under evaluation. "As of now, Rishabh Pant is stable and there is not much to worry about," Yagnik was quoted as saying.

Just came to know about about Rishabh Pant's accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother... #RishabhPant Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 30, 2022

Video From the Accident Site

One thing is known from the car accident of #RishabhPant that the speed was very fast. Pant himself driving the car and he had a slight nap & the car collided with the pole & fell 200 meters away. Rishabh did not fasten seat belt. Due to this, he able to get out. See 🚗 fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qX9rEuASjZ Gaurav Pandey (@gaurav5pandey) December 30, 2022

According to a statement issued by the state government, Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident near Mohammadpur Jat under the Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district around 5.30 am. He was immediately rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee by the 108 ambulance and local police. From there, he was referred to Dehradun.

