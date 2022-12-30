Sign In
Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Indian Cricketer Suffers Severe Injuries, Doctor Says 'Lucky To Survive'

Updates: Rishabh Pant was reportedly on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when he lost control of his car and hit the divider.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Updated : December 30, 2022 2:35 PM IST

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant suffered severe multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, early on Friday. The video of the accident is making rounds on the internet. According to the reports, the accident took place while Pant was driving home from Delhi to Roorkee at Narsan, Haridwar district, about 90kms from Dehradun.

After the accident, Pant was admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee. However, later he was shifted to a Dehradun hospital. According to the doctors, he has suffered severe injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle. Talking to the media, Max Hospital, Dehradun, Dr. Ashish Yagnik said that the cricketer's health situation is under control, and he is under evaluation. "As of now, Rishabh Pant is stable and there is not much to worry about," Yagnik was quoted as saying.

Video From the Accident Site

According to a statement issued by the state government, Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident near Mohammadpur Jat under the Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district around 5.30 am. He was immediately rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee by the 108 ambulance and local police. From there, he was referred to Dehradun.

