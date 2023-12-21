What Causes Intrahepatic Cholestasis Of Pregnancy In Women?

ICP is a potentially serious liver disorder that can develop in pregnancy. There is no cure, but it should go once the baby is born. ICP seems to run in families, but it can happen even if there is no family history.

There has been a 20 per cent rise in intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) cases in women above the age of 35 years, says Dr Swati Gaikwad, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune. According to her, this condition is also seen in some women with prior medical history of liver illness or illness of pancreas and bile duct, advanced maternal age, late marriages, late conception, and fertility issues. "If left untreated, pregnant women will not have any complications, but the baby will suffer. It can lead to premature delivery, C-sections, respiratory distress syndrome in newborn babies, fetal distress, and unexplained intrauterine deaths," she warns.

What is ICP?

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), ICP is a potentially serious liver disorder that can develop in pregnancy. What happens normally is that bile acids flow from the liver to the gut to help in the digestion of food. In ICP, the bile acids do not flow properly and build up in your body instead. The NHS notes that there is no cure, but it should go once the baby is born. ICP seems to run in families, but it can happen even if there is no family history.

Also, it is understood to be more common in women of south Asian origin, affecting around 1 in 70 to 80 pregnancies. "If you have had ICP in a previous pregnancy, you have a high chance of developing it again in another pregnancy," it states.

"The rate at which liver diseases are increasing in pregnant women is alarmingly high," says Dr Gaikwad. "Monitoring of liver functions, appropriate diet, treatment of obstructive cholestasis, and monitoring of fetal well-being is important; it makes pregnancy a high-risk one. It is the need of the hour for pregnant women to go for regular health check-ups, follow treatment plans, and take medication prescribed by the doctor only," she adds.

According to the doctor, cholestasis is seen in 3 per cent of the population. She states that there is a sharp rise of 20 per cent in the advanced maternal age group, or those having prior liver diseases. "Mothers above 35 are known to suffer from this condition because of underlying health issues. Though, it is seen in all age groups."

How is it detected?

Dr Gaikwad explains pregnant mothers are symptom-free usually, and liver derangements are detected in the screening of liver functions planned during pregnancy. "But, when cholestasis continues to increase, mothers may experience itching all over the body, especially in the palms and the feet. They may also have rashes everywhere, right-sided upper abdominal pain. In advanced and untreated cases, there will be obstructing jaundice and yellowness of the face."

What causes it?

"The cause of this condition, mainly in pregnancy, is the progesterone hormone (normally produced during pregnancy). It makes the bile secretion a little thicker, leading to liver disease similar to obstructive jaundice in women. Prior liver diseases and bile duct diseases, gallstone issues, alcohol, addiction, medication, and pancreatic problems are already present in some mothers. So, some prior diseases may worsen the behaviour of this condition in pregnancy."

An uncommon yet concerning issue

Dr Nitin Gupte, gynecologist, Apollo Spectra, Pune says ICP is an uncommon-yet-concerning issue. "Expectant mothers should be vigilant about recognising the signs and potential dangers that are linked to this condition. Treatment primarily revolves around symptom management and minimising complications, often involving medication to decrease bile acid levels or expedited delivery in severe instances."

Dr Gaikwad says it is crucial to screen for liver functions in pregnancy at least thrice -- at the beginning, in the 7th month and then in the 9th month -- even if the mother is symptom-free. "Liver enzyme support and itching support medication, skin applications can be used to reduce itchiness; vitamins D, K and calcium may help in liver blood clotting. Mothers with this condition deliver around 37 weeks. C-section rates in obstructive cholestasis are on the higher side, which is why it should be an individualised assessment."

Prevention

Dr Gaikwad states that addiction-free life is the preventive measure for cholestasis: "No medicine abuse (limit over-the-counter medication), no preservative foods and faulty food habits."

"Reduce toxin load from the diet to help the liver behave better during pregnancy. In a healthy mother, if it is only because of the pregnancy hormone then it is not preventable. The mother can be given liver support through diet and nutrition. Reduce the intake of spicy, oily, and high-calorie foods, and shift to raw and natural foods. Liver problems lead to digestive issues and constipation, so taking acidity medication, stool softeners for constipation correction, and probiotics to manage gas, hydration, along with a high-fibre diet can help reduce the severity of cholestasis," she concludes.