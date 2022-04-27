Rise In Hepatitis Cases In Children Has No Link To COVID-19 Vaccine: UKHSA

Watch out for signs of hepatitis in children

The rise in Hepatitis cases are predominantly seen in children under 5 years old. UKHSA suggests that it may be due to adenovirus infection.

The UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA) is continuing investigations into the rise in sudden onset hepatitis (liver inflammation) cases in children across the UK. As on April 21, total number of cases has reached 111. Of these cases, 10 children have received a liver transplant. However, no death has been reported so far.

In its latest updates, UKHSA has clarified that there is no link to the COVID-19 vaccine. "None of the currently confirmed cases in under 10 year olds in the UK is known to have been vaccinated," it said.

What is causing hepatitis in UK children?

According to the health agency, the cases are predominantly seen in children under 5 years old. They show initial symptoms of gastroenteritis illness (diarrhoea and nausea) followed by the onset of jaundice.

TRENDING NOW

Based on the information gathered through the investigations, UKHSA suggested that the rise in severe cases of hepatitis may be linked to adenovirus infection.

"Adenovirus was the most common pathogen detected in 40 of 53 (75 per cent) confirmed cases tested. Sixteen per cent of cases were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission between January and April but there was a high background rate of COVID-19 during the investigation period, so this is not unexpected," the health agency said.

In addition, routine NHS and laboratory data also showed that common viruses circulating in children are currently higher than in previous years and there is a marked increase of adenovirus, particular in the 1 to 4 age group.

You may like to read

Adenoviruses usually don't cause hepatitis, it is a known rare complication of the virus, UKHSA stated.

Other potential causes are being actively investigated, but the usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis (hepatitis A to E) have not been detected, it said.

Watch out for signs of hepatitis in children

Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, has advised parents and guardians to be alert to the signs of hepatitis (including jaundice) and to contact a healthcare professional if they are concerned.

"Children experiencing symptoms of a gastrointestinal infection including vomiting and diarrhoea should stay at home and not return to school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped," she said.

Other hepatitis symptoms to look out for:

yellowing of the white part of the eyes or skin (jaundice)

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured faeces (poo)

itchy skin

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

Dr Chand highlighted that normal hygiene measures such as thorough handwashing (including supervising children) and good thorough respiratory hygiene, can help in reducing the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus.

The agency reminded people that adenoviruses are commonly passed from person to person and by touching contaminated surfaces, as well as through the respiratory route.

RECOMMENDED STORIES