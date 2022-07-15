Rise In COVID-19 Deaths: WHO Chief Scientist Urges Countries To Be Prepared For Future Waves

Another Global Surge In COVID-19 Mortality

Global rise In COVID-19 mortality, WHO Chief Soumya Swaminathan has cautioned that there could be more waves in the near future.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has cautioned that there could be more waves in the near future. She has urged countries to be vigilant and have a data driven plan for quick response in case the infection spreads again.

The scientist said that existing COVID variants may become more transmissible, more capable of evading the body's immune system, which could lead to higher number of infections and hospitalizations.

We need to be prepared for these #COVID19 waves- each new #variant will be more transmissible & immune evasive- higher numbers infected will translate into greater hospitalizations & sickness. All countries must have a data driven plan to quickly respond to changing situations https://t.co/qAKPIyG8os Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) July 14, 2022

Philip Schellekens, senior Advisor at the World Bank Group, also tweeted that after a decline in the number of cases which lasted quite long, it has begun to rise again.

COVID surge has been witnessed in countries like US, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. As of now, the largest contributors of global mortality are US and Brazil. In the United States, Omicron sub variants are believed to have led to the surge in new cases. They have reported deaths and hospitalizations as well.

We're seeing a global U-turn in COVID-19 mortality. Following months of decline, it has started to rise again. Not a big surprise given 🔹 properties of BA.5 🔹 relaxed attitudes towards infection control 🔹 3/4 of the world not being up-to-date on vaccination 1/ pic.twitter.com/65ej7PDGwB Philip Schellekens (@fibke) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the WHO's weekly review of the Covid-19 pandemic showed that in the last two weeks, Covid cases surged 30 per cent, driven largely by the hugely infectious omicron relatives, BA.4 and BA.5. These new Omicron sub variants have the capability to re-infect people who had already been infected before. The biggest increases in Covid-19 cases were seen in the Western Pacific and the Middle East, where they jumped by more than a quarter. Deaths spiked by 78 per cent in the Middle East and by 23 per cent in Southeast Asia, while dropping elsewhere or remaining stable, the WHO report said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden. The reasons stated by experts for this sudden rise are relaxed attitudes towards infection control, and three-fourth of the world not being up-to-date on vaccination. If the cases continue to rise at this rate where the death rate could be unusually high, it will put a serious strain in the global healthcare system.

