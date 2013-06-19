Rihanna to seek therapy to get over break-up with Chris Brown

After talking it through with a psychotherapist, Rihanna is now considering doing a 12-step programme to get rid of her demons.

Los Angeles (IANS) Singer Rihanna is reportedly seeking a medical programme in order to cure her heartache, post her break-up with Chris Brown. The 24-year-old is nursing her broken heart ever since her on and off relationship with Chris Brown came to an end a few weeks ago.

However, now she wants to move on from her past and is going to seek a 12-step programme for it, reports thesun.co.uk.

'Rihanna is still desperately in love with Chris. It's like she's obsessed with him and, although he's told her it's over, she just can't get over him,' a source said.

'After talking it through with a psychotherapist, Rihanna is now considering doing a 12-step programme to get rid of her demons,' the source added.

Brown is said to have reconciled with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

