Right To Health Bill: Why Are Doctors Protesting in Rajasthan?

The Right to Health Bill was tabled in Rajasthan Assembly last year in September 2022 and it intends to provide free and affordable medical services in both public as well as private hospitals, laboratories and clinics.

Reportedly, the police lathi-charged the whitecoats who had come in large numbers and were heading towards the State Assembly to oppose the bill.

Doctors in Jaipur (Rajasthan) ran into a clash with police as they staged a protest against the Rajasthan government's proposed Right to Health Bill. Reportedly, the police lathi-charged the whitecoats who had come in large numbers and were heading towards the State Assembly.

Allegedly, doctors claim that their clothes were torn and misconduct was seen against women medics.

The private hospitals' association had called for an indefinite doctor's strike in the entire state, including Jaipur, from Sunday morning onwards.

On Monday, more than 2,400 private hospital operators across the state took to the streets. First, doctors and hospital administrators gathered at the auditorium of the Jaipur Medical Association in SMS Hospital, where they protested against the proposed Bill. The doctors left the SMS Hospital at around 12 noon and reached Statue Circle in front of Central Park. They were reportedly stopped by the police and this escalated into a violent clash between the two sides.

The police said that the protesters had turned violent, while the doctors alleged that the police clashed with them. The protestors have demanded the withdrawal of the bill and had been aiming to meet the chief minister and other senior officials.

What makes the bill controversial?

The Right to Health Bill was tabled in Rajasthan Assembly last year in September 2022 and it intends to provide free and affordable medical services in both public as well as private hospitals, laboratories and clinics. The bill also gives residents the right to avail themselves of free healthcare from hospitals, clinics and laboratories, both public and private. The bill had received opposition from private healthcare facilities who believe that the bill lacks the suggestions made by the medical practitioners, is hastily prepared and ignores ground realities. As per the doctors, healthcare is an over-regulated field and more control might be unnecessary.

Reportedly, some quoted experts have said that already free medical services are being provided to people under various government schemes and this bill was not necessary. The protesting doctors are seeing the bill as over-regulation of the medical institution. According to some, the execution of the bill might lead to overburdening of private hospitals and is unrealistic.