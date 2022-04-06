Richa Chadha Undergoes Drastic Body Transformation, Stuns Everyone With Post Weight Loss Photoshoot

Actress Richa Chadha has left her fans awestruck with latest photoshoot pictures. The actress says it is not about weight loss, it is about making healthier choices.

Flaunting her trimmed curves, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is the current talk of the town. Guess the reason? Her drastic body transformation. The actress reportedly lost 15 Kgs in the last three months. The actress left everyone stunned when she posted pictures from her latest photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram, Richa had posted three images from her photoshoot as she wrotein the caption, "I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), a worldview in common, love for music, art? while shooting this particular one I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do? but interesting still? we did some very disturbia feel stills also which will post later."

The actress further added, "healthy weight loss means you don't lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact..."

When asked about why she underwent such a drastic body transformation, Richa said that for her it was never about wanting to shed weight. She always wanted to pick up healthier choices in her life, both for her body and her mind.

"For me, weight loss was never something about wanting to shed kilos. It was about a healthier choice for me, myself and my body. I think I chose a path of wellness combined with the right approach to fitness and that is what I wanted to focus on and that is what has given me the results," Richa was quoted as saying.

The actress further added that everyone should keep respect their body while making choices in life. One should also know and evaluate what works the best. "Fitness isn't an approach of one size fits all, and one shouldn't follow someone else's fitness blindly and should alter what works for them. Everybody is different. The diet that works for you, may not work for someone else. It helped me not to work out till I sorted out my immunity, stress and gut health", she said.

