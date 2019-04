Specializing in Cosmetic Dermatology, Dermatology and Skin Lasers, Dr Rinky Kapoor from Fortis’ SL Raheja Hospital has recently acquired the US patent for a hair growth formula named the ‘QR678’. The molecules in QR678 help in stimulation and regrowth of the hair, which is helpful for people with different types of hair loss, including those who have undergone Chemotherapy. Intra-dermal injections of this hair formulation are a promising option for treating male as well as female patterns of hair loss, or for treating patients who have continuing hair loss, post hair transplant surgery and those who have lost hair post Chemotherapy.

A study was conducted where 1000 (680 males & 320 females) patients between the age group of 20-60yrs, who were given intradermal injections of a hair formulation, into the scalp skin, for hair loss. Hair Pull Test (to determine how tightly the hair is anchored) was performed, before every session. Video-microscopic and global images were taken at baseline, at the 4th session, at the 8th session and 2 months after the completion of the 8 sessions. Relevant safety assessments, through physical examination, questionnaires and appropriate laboratory examination were conducted throughout the study. This formulation was co-created by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, S. L Raheja Hospital, Mahim and Dr Debraj Shome.

The formulation has been successfully administered on a 13yr old boy, who had developed few patches of Alopecia Areata (spot baldness) after undergoing radiation therapy post Brain Tumor removal surgery. The child was unwilling to attend school and feared social interactions, lest he be ridiculed. He was treated with standard medical therapy using oral and injectable steroids, which weren’t effective. 10 sessions of the QR 678 were administered at 1 month intervals, and there was complete hair regrowth. Read here High-frequency scalp treatment for hair growth and other hair problems

Speaking about this revolutionary formulation, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist & Skin Laser Specialist at S. L Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said, “Your crowning glory is indeed your sign of confidence. Currently available hair re-growth treatments have limitations; they cannot revive hair beyond a certain stage. QR678 not only arrests hair fall, but also stimulates hair growth. This treatment injects specific growth factors into the scalp for a more selective and impactful result as compared to other relatively non-selective therapies likes stem cells or PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma)”.

The formulation has also been administered to a 52yr old female who had undergone Chemotherapy to treat Breast Cancer, losing all her scalp hair. A beautician by profession, she was very concerned about facing her clients who came to her seeking beauty solutions. She was extremely depressed about her appearance and had lost hope after trying out general remedies and therapies to treat hair loss. Hair transplant was obviously not an option for her. 8 sessions of the QR 678 were administered at 1 month intervals. After the 8 sessions, she got her confidence back! Read here 6 treatments for hair loss or alopecia that DON’T work!

