Reverse Zoonosis: Tuberculosis Transmission From Humans To Animals In Chennai

Tuberculosis Transmission From Humans To Animals In Chennai

The transmission of Tuberculosis from humans to animals has been detected in the city of Chennai. State to conduct house screenings to comprehend the spread of the disease.

A first instance of reverse Zoonosis of tuberculosis has been found in India recently. After screening almost 162 cattle in four farms around the city of Chennai, 20 of the cattle were detected with tuberculosis. Experts have stated that this is the first time that tuberculosis has spread from humans to animals in India. The transmission of TB bacteria from animals to humans was found first in the United Kingdom. But this time, it is the other way around. The detection of TB in farm animals suggests that the barrier that existed between human to animal transmission no longer exists.

Experts have speculated that this transmission could be happening because of the increased human to animal interaction. A pathogen is capable of causing an infection in both humans as well as animals. Therefore, human to animal disease transmission is not entirely impossible.

Tracking The Spread And Containing It

According to reports, household screening will be conducted in order to trace the prevalence of the bacterium and thereby track how it is spreading. The second and most important step is to isolate the farm animals to contain the spread. The evidence of zoonosis also suggests that this disease can also spread from animals to humans and vice versa. Thus, screening and isolation is very important at the moment. If the spread of TB among animals is contained, transmission among humans will automatically cease.

Be Aware Of The Symptoms Of Tuberculosis

Here are the major symptoms of TB that you should be aware of.

Coughing for three or more weeks

Coughing up blood or mucus

Chest pain, or pain with breathing or coughing

Unintentional weight loss

Fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Chills

Loss of appetite

TB can also affect other parts of the body including kidneys, spine and brain. This disease can be deadly and it takes a lot of time to heal. Consult a doctor immediately if you think you have these symptoms or if you know you have been exposed to the TB bacteria.