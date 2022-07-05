Reverse Zoonosis: Tuberculosis Transmission From Humans To Animals In Chennai 

- Health A-Z
A first instance of reverse Zoonosis of tuberculosis has been found in India recently. After screening almost 162 cattle in four farms around the city of Chennai, 20 of the cattle were detected with tuberculosis. Experts have stated that this is the first time that tuberculosis has spread from humans to animals in India. The transmission of TB bacteria from animals to humans was found first in the United Kingdom. But this time, it is the other way around. The detection of TB in farm animals suggests that the barrier that existed between human to animal transmission no longer exists.
Experts have speculated that this transmission could be happening because of the increased human to animal interaction. A pathogen is capable of causing an infection in both humans as well as animals. Therefore, human to animal disease transmission is not entirely impossible.
According to reports, household screening will be conducted in order to trace the prevalence of the bacterium and thereby track how it is spreading. The second and most important step is to isolate the farm animals to contain the spread. The evidence of zoonosis also suggests that this disease can also spread from animals to humans and vice versa. Thus, screening and isolation is very important at the moment. If the spread of TB among animals is contained, transmission among humans will automatically cease.
Here are the major symptoms of TB that you should be aware of.
TB can also affect other parts of the body including kidneys, spine and brain. This disease can be deadly and it takes a lot of time to heal. Consult a doctor immediately if you think you have these symptoms or if you know you have been exposed to the TB bacteria.
