Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic scientists and healthcare professionals have been insisting on the importance of wearing a high-quality face mask to prevent the spread of the virus. In the initial days of the pandemic this even led to an acute shortage of N95 masks. Even healthcare professionals were hit by this scarcity. But soon experts said that even home-made cloth masks are equally effective and many companies and enterprising people came forward to cater to the demand for face masks. Of course the matter of material and layers also changed over the course of time. Now during