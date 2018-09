In the UK, researchers have observed an outbreak of a rare but preventable eye infection called Acanthamoeba Keratitis. This is a chronic debilitating corneal infection principally affecting contact lens users. Studies show that AK incidence has increased in the UK in 2012–2014. According to the researchers, AK is a preventable disease. The number of cases may be higher now because reusable contact lens users do not have good contact lens hygiene or are using contaminated water or contact lens disinfection solutions for cleaning contact lenses, says the research published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. In Acanthamoeba Keratitis, there is a parasitic infection in which amoebae invades the cornea. In very serious cases (a quarter of the total) have less than 25 per cent of vision or become blind following the disease and face prolonged treatment. Overall 25 per cent of people affected require corneal transplants to treat the disease or restore vision, says the report in PTI. John Dart, professor at the University College London in the UK has been quoted by the PTI as saying that even though the eye infection Acanthamoeba Keratitis is rare (2.5 in 100,000 contact lens users per year in South East England), it’s largely preventable and that contact lens users need to be aware of the risks.

Ways to prevent Acanthamoeba Keratitis, according to lead researcher Dart

Improve contact lens and hand hygiene

Reusable contact lenses must thoroughly wash and dry their hands before handling contact lenses

Avoid wearing contact lenses while swimming, face washing or bathing

Avoid contact lens contaminated water or contact lens disinfection solutions

Use daily disposable contact lens as much as possible

Some other infections that you can get from your contact lenses include Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC) in which there is swelling inside the eyelid. There is also Contact Lens Associated Red Eye (CLARE) in which there is sudden pain and redness in the eye.