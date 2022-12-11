live

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections: Fresh Surge Reported In Sweden; Know 5 Key Symptoms of RSV

The disease comes with a set of warning symptoms, check out some of them here: runny nose, loss of appetite, a persistent cough, sneezing, mild fever, and wheezing.

Even though some parts of the world are still reeling under the threat of a COVID resurgence in the upcoming months, Sweden has reported a sudden surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Speaking to the media, experts from the country are claiming that the current surge is way more than what they usually see every year. "When there is no (COVID-19) pandemic, we usually have an every-two-years pattern, with a major epidemic one winter, followed by a slightly milder season. This pattern was disrupted during the (COVID-19) pandemic," AnnaSara Carnahan, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency of Sweden, told Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper.

