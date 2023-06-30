Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infections: CDC Recommends Older Adults To Get RSV Vaccine This Fall

RSV infections and other respiratory infections are most common during the fall.

Infants and older adults are at greatest risk for severe illness from RSV infection. The CDC has approved use of new RSV vaccines for older adults and are expected to be available this fall.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) usually infects the lungs and respiratory tract, causing mild, cold-like symptoms in most cases. While most people recover from RSV infection in a week or two, it can sometimes turn serious, especially for infants and older adults. Older adults, people living with chronic heart or lung disease and weakened immune systems, and adults living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities are at the highest risk for severe RSV illness.

In the United States, RSV infection causes approximately 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 10,000 deaths among older adults per year, according to the CDC.

Acknowledging the RSV risk among senior citizens, CDC recommends people aged 60 years and older to get RSV vaccine after discussing with their healthcare provider.

New RSV vaccines

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky is encouraging the use of new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccines from GSK and Pfizer for older adults, based on the recommendations of CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' (ACIP).

The agency, however, cautions that older people should first discuss with their healthcare provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for them before they receive a single dose of the vaccine.

The new RSV vaccines are expected to be available this fall. According to the CDC, these are the first vaccines licensed in the U.S. to protect against Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

RSV infections and other respiratory infections are most common during the fall. Hence, the CDC advises healthcare providers to talk to their adult patients about what other vaccines they will need this fall to help prevent respiratory infections.

RSV infection in children

According to the CDC, RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age in the US. Each year, RSV infection leads to hospitalization of up to 80,000 children younger than 5 years old in the country.

Premature babies, infants who are 6 months and younger, children with chronic lung disease, congenital heart disease, weakened immune systems, and those who have neuromuscular disorders, are at greatest risk for severe illness from RSV.

