Respiratory Infections On The Rise Among Children In Bangalore

School going kids in Bangalore are experiencing respiratory disease and according to health experts the number of cases have significantly increased.

All the cities begun functioning according to their normal routines with offices and schools running in full swing after months of lockdown. The sense of normalcy has certainly come back in peoples lives but school going children's health are at risk. Health experts in Bangalore have recently reported a significant rise in cases pertaining to respiratory infections among children. Under normal circumstances, school going children suffer from respiratory issues during rainy season especially because of low immunity.

But, experts have compared the last two years and stated that such infections have seriously spiked. Because all education institutions are now open, the environment is also set for the infection to spread very fast among children leading to recurrent infections. Weather is also helping the viruses to grow and multiply, infecting more and more people, according to health experts.

Spike In Respiratory Infections In The City

There has been a serious rise in both bacterial and viral infections among children in Bangalore. These infections are specifically HINI cases. Kids are experiencing symptoms such as fever, wheezing, common cold and loss of appetite. These infections can get serious if they are not treated a the right stage. It can lead to pneumonia and empyema. These diseases spread directly from the lung and leads to the build-up of pus. In these cases, hospital admission is required for the child, and longer treatment. We are already seeing many children getting admitted due to these infections.

Precautionary Guidelines For Kids

Take these precautionary measures to protect your children.

We should follow COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing, mask and frequent hand sanitization.

Parents should not send their wards to school when they have fever to prevent spread of infections.

Schools also should not allow students with fever to come for classes.

After coming back from school, kids should wash properly and change clothes.

Everyone should avoid crowded places.