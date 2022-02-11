Respiratory Failure To High Blood Pressure: 1 in 3 Elderly Develop New Conditions After COVID-19 Infection, Says BMJ Study

Respiratory Failure To High Blood Pressure: 1 in 3 Elderly Develop New Conditions After COVID-19 Infection

According to the researchers, they noted that conditions involved a range of major organs and systems, including the heart, kidneys, lungs, and liver as well as mental health complications.

COVID-19 virus can do much more harm to your body (both mentally and physically) than you could ever think. First found in China's Wuhan city, this deadly virus has left the world fighting the worst healthcare battle ever. The virus that attacks the respiratory organs of the body doesn't just stick to infecting the lungs or the throat, but also some of the other important organs. And out of all the groups which are vulnerable to COVID-19 infection, the older adults face the worst. A recent study published in the BMJ has revealed that nearly a third of older adults infected with COVID-19 in 2020 developed at least one new condition that required medical attention in the months after initial infection.

COVID Can Do More Harm To You Than Thought

According to the researchers, they noted that conditions involved a range of major organs and systems, including the heart, kidneys, lungs, and liver as well as mental health complications. They used health insurance plan records in the US to identify 133,366 individuals aged 65 or older in 2020 who were diagnosed with COVID-19 before April 1, 2020.

These individuals were matched to three non-COVID comparison groups from 2020, 2019, and a group diagnosed with viral lower respiratory tract illness. The researchers then recorded any persistent or new conditions or sequelae starting 21 days after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

TRENDING NOW

They calculated the excess risk for conditions triggered by the disease over several months based on age, race, sex, and whether patients were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

The results were not surprising because the virus is already known to have caused deaths to millions due to heart, kidney, or brain diseases. But, there is something more to it than just this. The researchers said that the study showed that among individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, 32 per cent sought medical attention in the post-acute period for one or more new or persistent conditions, which was 11 per cent higher than the 2020 comparison group.

Compared with the same group, COVID-19 patients were at increased risk of developing a range of conditions such as:

You may like to read

Acute breathing problem Respiratory failure, Fatigue, High blood pressure, and Mental health diagnoses

In the study, the authors said, "Understanding the magnitude of risk for the most important clinical sequelae might enhance their diagnosis and the management of individuals with sequelae after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection." They further noted, "Our results can help providers and other key stakeholders anticipate the scale of future health complications and improve planning for the use of healthcare resources."

Which Age Group Is At Risk?

However, compared with the group with viral lower respiratory tract illness, only respiratory failure, dementia, and fatigue showed increased risk differences with COVID-19. Individuals admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 had a markedly increased risk for most but not all conditions.

The risk of several conditions was also increased for men, for those of the black race, and for those aged 75 and older, the researchers said. This is an observational study so can't establish the cause, and the researchers acknowledge some limitations, including the fact that some diagnoses might not truly represent a new condition triggered by COVID-19 infection. However, they warn that with millions infected with coronavirus worldwide, "the number of survivors with sequelae after the acute infection will continue to grow."

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES