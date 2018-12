Children conceived through fertility treatment were 42 per cent more likely to have asthma. © Shutterstock.

Researchers say delayed pregnancy and fertility treatment can predispose children with high risk of developing asthma.

Data gathered from a total of 550,199 children by a new large-scale study conducted by Norwegian & UK researchers, found asthma drugs utilized by children in the 12 months before turning 7.

Data on parent’s fertility treatment, conception time, number and previous miscarriages and other potentially influential factors like mother’s age, asthma, smoking during pregnancy, and weight before pregnancy were also gathered.

The findings published said that the children conceived through fertility treatment were 42 per cent more likely to have asthma than children conceived without any fertility treatment.

However, children born through fertility treatment when compared after more than 12 months with spontaneously born children were found to be 22 per cent more likely to have asthma.

Miscarriages occurred in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy was also associated with an increased risk of asthma. One miscarriage was linked to 7 per cent increased risk of the condition, and 3 or more miscarriages were associated with a 24 per cent heightened risk.

The researchers educated that poor fertility alone does not explain the increased risk of developing asthma in children conceived through fertility treatment. To establish a cause more research is required as it still remains unclear as to whether it is the fertility treatment itself or factors with subfertility responsible for developing heightened risk.