Ever since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic experts have constantly tried to repurpose drugs to alleviate the risk of severe complications induced by the coronavirus. Scientists have found many promising leads and many existing drugs to treat patients and bring down the severe complications of the infection. Now in a new development experts have identified nine potential new Covid-19 treatments including three that was already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating other diseases. More Treatment Options Will Soon Be Available For Covid-19 For the study published in the journal Cell Reports scientists screened