Now, conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can be better treated and diagnosed, thanks to a group of scientists that has pointed out a mechanism regulating gut inflammation in inflammatory bowel disorders (IBD). Role of a protein, RNF5, that is found in abundance in cells lining the gut, has been identified by the researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys (SBP) Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, CA and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

The researchers found that this protein controls the activity of another protein, S100A8, considered to be an active promoter of inflammation. According to a recent media report, the scientists manipulated the RNF5 gene in mice and found that this protein keeps S100A8 stable in cells of the gut lining. It was also found that absence of RNF5 releases the pro-inflammatory power of S100A8. This study appeared in the journal Cell Reports.

Experts say that inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is the general term for an amalgamation of disorders that persistently inflame the gastrointestinal tract or gut. Crohn’s disease that has the ability to inflame any part of the gut between the mouth and the anus and ulcerative colitis that mostly affects the colon are two main kinds of inflammatory bowel disorders.