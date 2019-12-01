Chemotherapy, which is a saviour for many cancer patients, is a painful treatment to undergo following which many patients quit it midways. But researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have developed a method that delivers chemotherapy drugs directly to malignant cells and bypasses healthy ones. With this discovery, doctors aim to reduce chemo doses for patients, thereby reducing the unpleasant side-effects associated with the treatment. Most anti-cancer treatments are not sufficiently specific, meaning they attack healthy cells together with the malignant ones they're trying to get rid of, explained Professor Alexander Binshtok, head of Plain Plasticity Research Group at