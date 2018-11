A report published by Tel Aviv University on Thursday stated that the Israeli researchers have developed a treatment that may prevent developmental retardation and autism. According to the Xinhua Net report, the research has been done with mice model. And they found that early therapy with the peptide NAP (nucleosome assembly protein) normalizes the development of ADNP (activity-dependent neuroprotective protein) syndrome in children. One of the major causes of developmental delay and autism in children is the genetic mutation.

The ADNP gene plays a role in the development of cognition. In most cases, embryos with partial ADNP deficiency will suffer from mental retardation and autism.

In recent years, autistic children with mental retardation had random mutations in the ADNP gene, with the development of genetic sequencing technology, which appears to occur during pregnancy.

The resulting protein is shorter than usual, and as a result, children suffer from incomplete ADNP (which is ADNP syndrome).

According to the report, the researchers found that mice with ADNP produced only about half the number of synapses (the link points between nerve cells) compared to healthy mice – especially in the brain areas responsible for the cognitive activity.

These mice showed developmental delay, social difficulty, and sensitivity, like children with mental retardation and autism.

At the next stage, followed by nasal spray to mice weaned from breastfeeding the NAP peptide was injected daily into the affected mice from the moment of birth.

However, the results were very impressive: the treated mice developed normally. They were able to distinguish between familiar and unfamiliar mice, had proper memory and developed strength in their muscles. In fact, the brains of these mice began to produce a proper number of synapses.